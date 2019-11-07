Safe Haven Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $113,954.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.63 or 0.02803930 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

