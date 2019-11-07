Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) versus Everest Re Group (NASDAQ:RE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Safety Insurance Group and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $261.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.01%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 10.49% 11.37% 4.46% Everest Re Group 5.30% 5.90% 1.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $836.50 million 1.81 $83.19 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $7.38 billion 1.45 $103.55 million $4.65 56.28

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Everest Re Group pays out 120.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Everest Re Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

