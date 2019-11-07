Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.01. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.43 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Also, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,000 shares of company stock worth $5,075,760. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after buying an additional 508,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 6,395.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 474,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

