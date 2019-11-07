Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.5-86.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.87 million.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,588. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,000 shares of company stock worth $5,075,760. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

