Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SAL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

SAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

In related news, Director David B. Farrell bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More: Institutional Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.