Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $120.35. 60,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

