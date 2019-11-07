Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,256 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 233.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 23.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.94. 316,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,075. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

