Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 3,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,618. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.