Sandy Spring Bank Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,534. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $159.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

