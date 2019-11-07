Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.67.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,684. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.20. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,737,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after buying an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

