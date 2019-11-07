Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Up 13.2%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)’s share price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $17.50, 115,847 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 62,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STSA. Leerink Swann began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,434,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,503,805 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned 0.21% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

