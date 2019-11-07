Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.38 ($9.75).

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €9.52 ($11.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,827,834 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.93. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

