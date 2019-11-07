Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 49.6% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

