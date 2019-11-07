Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,529 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,978,000 after acquiring an additional 797,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

