Sciencast Management LP Makes New $89,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,903,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 309,755 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,758,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

General Electric stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 68,558,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,197,240. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $498,336.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

