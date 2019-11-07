Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 1,928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,362,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amdocs by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,915,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,048,000 after acquiring an additional 523,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amdocs by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after acquiring an additional 514,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,146 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,421. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

