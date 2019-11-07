Sciencast Management LP Takes $210,000 Position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 282,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.73. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TPIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,895.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

