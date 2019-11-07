Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY20 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,844. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,139.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.