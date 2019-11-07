SCYNEXIS’s (SCYX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 323.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, August 19th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.36.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 766,865 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

