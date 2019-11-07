Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

SEA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,897. SEA has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 158.33%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SEA by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,393 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $72,738,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 91.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 70.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

