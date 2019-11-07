Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,200. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 127,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

