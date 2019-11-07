Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 235 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CKH traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,459. Seacor has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,809 shares in the company, valued at $24,702,438.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $351,155.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,085 shares of company stock worth $3,016,797. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the second quarter valued at about $5,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the second quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Seacor in the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

