Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at UBS Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,576 shares of company stock worth $20,695,635 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,786.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,291,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.