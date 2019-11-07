Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

SEE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 116,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,986. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.