Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sealed Air updated its FY19 guidance to ~$2.70-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,525. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

