Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Increased to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,525. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Sealed Air by 15.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 466,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 11,926.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

