Sean E. Menke Sells 21,200 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $480,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 11,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth about $924,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Sabre by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.