Security National Trust Co. Sells 1,350 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,700. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

