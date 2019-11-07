SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 797.58 ($10.42).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 844.20 ($11.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 814.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 751.54. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 862.88 ($11.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

