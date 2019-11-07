Selecta Biosciences (SELB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SELB stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

