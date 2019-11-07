Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior Housing Properties Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT which owns senior living communities; office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics, and biotech laboratory tenants; as well as wellness centers. “

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.85.

SNH traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 282,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.