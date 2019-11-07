Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,057.55% and a negative net margin of 120.67%.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 527,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.69. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.30.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.