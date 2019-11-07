Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of SERV stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 230,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.