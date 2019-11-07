Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicemaster Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of SERV stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,064. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,899,000 after acquiring an additional 795,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth $37,623,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth $11,599,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

