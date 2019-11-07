Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

SERV traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. 5,611,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 84.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

