SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.64 ($7.73).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGL shares. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of SGL stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €4.45 ($5.18). 182,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €3.57 ($4.15) and a 12 month high of €10.58 ($12.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.60 million and a PE ratio of 159.07.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

