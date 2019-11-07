Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.99.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,906 shares of company stock valued at $21,699,516. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $2,365,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.