Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16, approximately 896 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02.

About Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

