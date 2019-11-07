Sherrill W. Hudson Purchases 10,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Sherrill W. Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Insurance stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,737. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $530.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.18 million. Analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth $2,593,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,526 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 111.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 143.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,873 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UIHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

