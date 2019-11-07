Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after purchasing an additional 901,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $570.13. 290,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $365.20 and a 52-week high of $589.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.59.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

