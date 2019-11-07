Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.80 ($41.63) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.92 ($45.26).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €42.66 ($49.60). 750,227 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1-year high of €43.48 ($50.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

