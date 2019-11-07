Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,964. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.32 million, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 2.00. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 363.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

