Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,267 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,610,161.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at $29,763,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,103 shares of company stock valued at $32,708,847 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.15. 717,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.75. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $139.64 and a one year high of $241.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

