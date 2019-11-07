Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.34 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,686,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 533,900 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 931,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,635,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCJ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.10. 1,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,518. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.