Sigma Planning Corp Sells 20,025 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 499,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,582 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

