SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,214,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,027 shares during the quarter. SITE Centers makes up about 1.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $169,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ SITC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,623. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

