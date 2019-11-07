Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Skyline stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.39. 12,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,770. Skyline has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 34,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,102,358.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,209,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $95,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,201.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $4,816,293.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in Skyline by 227.1% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 614,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 426,665 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Skyline during the second quarter worth approximately $9,216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Skyline during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Skyline by 1.0% during the second quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 216,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Skyline by 22.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

