SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKYW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 250,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.58. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $332,429.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $600,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,059,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SkyWest by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

