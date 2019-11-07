Slack (NYSE:WORK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.83

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 2122192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Slack and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 31,795 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $974,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,600,524 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

