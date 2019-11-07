SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 2,032,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

